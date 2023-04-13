Mo’Nique Files Lawsuit Against CBS, Others Over Royalties From ‘The Parkers’

Comedian Mo’Nique keeps them lawyers busy!

According to The Associated Press, the Precious actress sued Paramount and CBS on Wednesday in a lawsuit stating she hasn’t been paid royalties from the UPN series she starred in, The Parkers.

The paperwork for the suit was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court.

In the breach-of-contract lawsuit obtained by the AP, the comedian alleges Paramount and CBS artificially depressed the show’s profitability to “retain millions that would otherwise be contractually due” to Mo’Nique and her production company.

“While the Series has proven to be a major financial success for its producers and distributors, the series’ talent have not been permitted to share in the fruits of that success,” according to the lawsuit. The papers named CBS Studios, Paramount Pictures, and the show’s production company, Big Ticket Productions, as the defendants. The suit was filed by the production company owned by Mo’Nique and her husband, Sidney Hicks. It is seeking monetary damages that would be determined at trial.

They are also accusing the defendants of shortchanging the series’ creators and writers and that Mo’Nique found out about the discrepancy of the alleged breach of contract when they recently filed a similar lawsuit.

“I just want the contractual compensation that I’ve earned,” Mo’Nique said in a written statement.

Last week, Mo’Nique starred in her own stand-up set on Netflix that received mixed reviews. But, what got people talking about the special was her speaking candidly about her sexuality.

She expressed regret for withholding her own truth from her grandmother.

“Cause I didn’t want to be loved privately. I adored how she adored me…So I couldn’t tell my grandmother my secret thoughts. And my fantasies. ‘Cause I didn’t want her to love me privately, and I did not want her to leave this earth thinking she was a failure. ‘Cause had I told her my secret thoughts, she would’ve left thinking that she failed.”