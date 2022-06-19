Mo’Nique Publicly Apologizes to D.L. Hughley’s Family Amid Weeks-Long Online Feud

Comedians Mo’Nique and D.L. Hughley have been beefing online for weeks, after she shared at a stand-up comedy show in Detroit that years ago Hughley declined to perform because she was the headliner at the event.

Mo’Nique seemed to want all the smoke after involving Hughley’s family and taking jabs at his youngest daughter and wife.

However, that all seemed to change when the comedian took the stage at a Raleigh, North Carolina show on Friday night, issuing a public apology to the family for her insensitive comments. Note, the apology was only intended for the family.

“I’d like to consider myself a woman of honor,” Mo’Nique began. “So I’m about to do something right now publicly that I did publicly. And when I f— something up, I gotta fix it up. So I’m gon’ take care of that right now before I go any motherf—ing further. To D.L. Hughley’s family, I wanna publicly apologize if I hurt anyone’s feelings. I want to publicly apologize to his wife, his babies if I hurt their feelings because that was never my god d— intention.”

She continued, “Oh but that n—- D.L., I meant every motherf—ing thing I said.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

The comments Mo’Nique referred to were ones she made of Hughley’s daughter being victim to sexual assault from a family friend.

“How can D.L.’s wife suck the d— of a coward,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

Hughley’s eldest daughter Ryan Nicole Shepard stepped in, claiming the comedian was saying these hurtful things to get her family to “act out of character.”

In the post Hughley reposted to his Instagram, Shepherd wrote, “You absolutely need to keep every single member of MY family’s name out of your poisonous mouth.”

Many others like Shaquille O’Neal and Mo’Nique’s own sister have attempted to cool down the back and forth, however Mo’Nique decided to take accountability.

Hughley has yet to respond to the apology.





