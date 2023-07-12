Morgan Freeman Recovering From Infectious Bug, Cancels UK Press Tour

Oscar-winner and the resident voice of the narration in our heads, Morgan Freeman, is on the mend after contracting an infectious bug that made him cancel his current UK press tour for the Paramount+ series Special Ops: Lioness.

Freeman stars alongside actors Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman in the newest project from Hollywood hitmaker Taylor Sheridan, but has been notably absent from the promo tour and was a no-show at the screening on July 11. According to the Toronto Sun, the 86-year-old was told by his doctors that he had a “contagious infection” but is “fine now.” Special Ops: Lioness will premiere on Paramount+ on July 23 and will be eight episodes long.

Many noticed that the actor was seen sans his infamous ‘fro at the 95th annual Academy Awards and was rocking a freshly bald head instead. It seems his character in Special Ops, Edwin Mullins, the U.S. Secretary of State, called for the drastic change in appearance. The project centers on Saldaña’s character, Joe, who is trying to balance her personal life with her role as the CIA’s trusted weapon against the war on terror. According to Collider, the project is based on a true story, but there is no word on how involved Freeman’s character, Mullins, will be in the overall storyline.

Freeman most recently starred alongside Florence Pugh in Zac Braff‘s critically acclaimed drama A Good Person, and received rave reviews for his portrayal of a grieving father who befriends the woman who accidentally murdered his daughter.

The news of his good health is welcome, as Freeman survived a near-deadly crash in 2008 and suffered permanent nerve damage. He can sometimes be seen wearing a compression glove to help offset the symptoms of fibromyalgia caused by the car accident.