Morris Brown College Rejoins AUC 'Olive Branch' Tradition

Morris Brown College is officially and culturally back. The fourth member of the Atlanta University Center has rejoined in the ‘Olive Branch’ tradition which gathers all students from the neighboring HBCUs for the first time since regaining its accreditation after 20 years.

The ceremony is held the weekend before the fall semester commences in which Spelman and Morehouse College join Clark Atlanta University and now Morris Brown’s freshman classes to meet one another in the celebration of unity. As the latest re-addition to the festivities, the institution expressed delight in participating in the harmonious event on their social media accounts.

Referring to this upcoming period for the school and its growing student body as “#TheHardReset,” Morris Brown is paving a new way that promotes the educational achievement it was founded on.

To help lead this charge, Dr. Toneyce Randolph was appointed as the new Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Aug. 9. The president of the college, Dr. Kevin James, announced the news in a press release.

“As we navigate through a transformative phase known as THE HARD RESET, we are elated to welcome Dr. Randolph to our team,” stated Dr. James.

“Her extensive leadership experience within historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), particularly in the realms of accreditation, student advancement, governance, financial stability, and academic affairs, makes her an exceptional addition.”

With the role of “scaling the college’s educational profile and mission,” Dr. Randolph will play a vital position within the school’s administration to ensure students are not only receiving a quality holistic education but that HBCUs specifically thrive within its population and resources.

Morris Brown prides itself as the “first and only” HBCU within Georgia that has Black founders, and now can especially indulge in that joy as it begins this era of success.

