Atlanta Nonprofit’s HBCU Scholarship Named After Jovita Moore

Jovita Moore, a former primetime news anchor for WSB-TV in Atlanta, is being honored by a local nonprofit through its scholarship for HBCU students. Moore was a staple on the local news station, and her passing from cancer in October 2021 shocked the Atlanta community that remembers her fondly to this day.

With the Jovita Moore HBCU Undergraduate Scholarship, facilitated by the Jaguar Foundation of Atlanta, Moore’s legacy in the community will live on. The first recipient of the newly established scholarship was announced at the nonprofit’s 14th annual Atlanta Achievement Awards, as reported by her work alma mater. The ceremony holds special recognition for Moore as well, who was an emcee at the event for approximately a decade up until her untimely death.

Moore’s family was present at the awards to bestow the scholarship onto Aliyah Beal, who plans to major in business economics at Southern University. Of receiving the award, Beal expressed immense gratitude for being the first to benefit from Moore’s influence in Atlanta as she gears up to attend the Louisiana HBCU.

“I’m just really honored to be the first recipient of this scholarship, just seeing her involvement in metro right there it really just impacted me,” says the incoming freshman.

Through Moore’s longstanding career with WSB-TV, starting at the news channel in 1998, she soon grew to become a constant face in Atlanta homes. Her journey in broadcast journalism granted her the primetime slot on the news outlet’s evening news programs, a role she held from 2012 until her passing.

Although she was not from the southern city, her work on behalf of delivering the news for years to its residents made her an unofficial native. She continued to foster the journalism industry in Atlanta, holding positions on the board of directors for the Atlanta Association of Black Journalists as well as the National Association. Moore’s work toward empowering Black people to pursue and advance their career development is now forever remembered with this scholarship for HBCU students.