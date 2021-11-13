Mother of The Rap Duo Clipse Has Passed Away

The rap duo Clipse is grieving the loss of their mother, and celebrities and fans are surrounding the proud Virginians with love.

Pusha-T and No Malice posted the news of mother, Mildred Thornton, passing on November 10 via Instagram. The Bronx natives posted sweet photos of the matriarch along with poignant messages.

“I love you Ma, thank you for sticking around to meet your grandbaby,” Pusha-T wrote in the caption. “…we all are gonna miss you. R.I.P.”

No Malice wrote a touching tribute to Thornton on his Instagram page.

“THANKS, MA, FOR LEAVING US WITH THE ETERNAL HOPE!” he expressed. “I was there when mama said, ‘I believe!’ I watched Jesus steal her heart like a common thief.- Me.’”

Although the siblings didn’t reveal their mother’s cause of death, fans and celebrities alike shared messages of encouragement and support for the pair.

Miss Info wrote, “I’m so so sorry for your loss. Sending love and condolences to the whole family.”

Super producer and close friend Pharrell left praying emojis for his homies.

For those unfamiliar with the Clipse, the brothers stepped on the rap scene in the 90s under the guidance of Pharrell. One of their biggest hits was 2002’s “Grindin.” The single went gold.

We are praying for the brothers!