Motown Singer Martha Reeves Faces Tight Deadline To Raise Funds For Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

With under three months left to make her dreams come true, Martha Reeves, lead singer of the Motown girl group Martha and the Vandellas, is calling out to her fans to help her reach a very important deadline.

Reeves and her team are trying to raise $55,000 by June in order to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The singer thought the fee would be covered by a former manager who nominated her. With a new manager, Reeves and her team launched a fundraiser to meet the total to secure her spot for next year.

“Martha’s former representation got in over their heads on this,” Reeves’ current manager Chris Roe said. “They didn’t realize how hard it would be and wasted a year of fundraising time. Now we’re down to the wire.”

“If we do not make a sizable indentation to our goal, it is likely that Martha’s Hollywood Star selection will be withdrawn, and we will have to start the nomination process all over again (which could take several years),” Roe wrote on the campaign page. “Since she was nominated and chosen in 2021, as part of the Class of 2022, we have very little time. There is a time limit to receive your star after being selected.”

According to Detroit Free Press, some nominees have the fees covered by a movie studio, record label, or crowdfunding.

“It doesn’t take much to make a huge impact,” Roe said. “Doing without three or four Starbucks coffees for a week is a pretty nice contribution. A donation of $25 goes a long way.”

Roe is currently working with corporations and private benefactors to reach the goal by the deadline.

“This honor bestowed upon Martha has meant a lot,” Roe said. “That star is there for generations to come, and Motown will always be stitched into the fabric of our society. So it’s a great accomplishment, Martha is very deserving, and I’m happy to take her across the finish line.”