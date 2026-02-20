News by Kandiss Edwards Ms. Wheelchair America Speaks Up After Delta Air Lines Damages Custom Chair on Flight Delta officials said that the airline will cover the full cost of repairs for Sturdivant’s wheelchair.







Delta Air Lines has pledged to repair the customized wheelchair of Ms. Wheelchair America 2026, who said the airline damaged it during a recent flight, leaving her unable to travel for her advocacy work.

Latavia Sturdivant said that on her way from South Dakota to New York, she discovered her wheelchair had been damaged after the aircraft landed, Sturdivant told ABC7. The wheelchair, which she uses for mobility and bodily alignment, was returned inoperable.

Sturdivant, who lives in Yonkers, said the wheelchair serves as her legs. She is now housebound.

“There is no other chair that I can use because it keeps my body in proper alignment, prevents me from having contractions, and so Delta needs to do better in taking proper care of our wheelchairs,” Sturdivant said.

In a statement to ABC7, Delta said it recognized the impact that a damaged mobility aid can have on an individual’s daily life and expressed regret for the situation.

“Delta understands the fundamental impact that any damaged mobility aid has on an individual and their daily life. We sincerely apologize for this customer’s experience that did not live up to our standards, and we are in touch with them to ensure we make things right,” the airline said.

Delta officials said that the airline will cover the full cost of repairs for Sturdivant’s wheelchair. The company made no further comment on how the damage occurred.

Sturdivant told the station that the damage has rendered her “stuck” at her home in Yonkers, hampering her work as an advocate for people with disabilities.

The incident has raised concerns about how airlines handle mobility devices and the broader effects on travelers who rely on them for daily life. A Department of Transportation rule that went into effect in 2025 requires airlines to offer repair or replacement if a wheelchair is mishandled, and mandates training requirements for employees who handle such devices.

