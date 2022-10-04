MTN DEW Invests in HBCU Gamers With Nationwide eSports Tournament

A year after announcing a commitment to Black entrepreneurship, MTN DEW is expanding on that dedication by creating the MTN DEW Real Change Challenge, a nationwide HBCU esports tournament.

In partnership with the HBCU Esports League, owned by Cxmmunity Media, the MTN DEW Real Change Challenge serves as a nationwide Call of Duty tournament for HBCU student gamers. HBCU students can compete for a $500,000 prize pool.

Starting last month and until October 28th, any gamers currently enrolled at an HBCU can register to participate in the MTN DEW Real Change Challenge by visiting the contest website, HERE. The contest aims to advance diversity and equity in gaming.

“Unfortunately, Black representation within esports and the gaming industry is disproportionally low. MTN DEW recognizes the opportunity gap that Black gamers face as they explore gaming as a viable career path, and we’re trying to close that gap with the MTN DEW Real Change Challenge,” Pat O’Toole, chief marketing officer of MTN DEW said.

For those interested in how it works, the Real Change Challenge has a bracket-style tournament structure, starting with 16 teams. Select matches will be streamed on Cxmmunity’s Twitch beginning on November 9.

The final showdown between the nation’s top two HBCU teams will be The Ultimate Game, where the first-prize winner is granted bragging rights and $80,000. The Real Change Challenge All-Stars will be formed throughout the tournament and MTN DEW will identify four all-stars based on their individual performance and sportsmanship.

Each all-star will receive $50,000 in prize money, sponsorship from MTN DEW for up to a year, mentorship, and exposure to esports professionals.

“We are continuing our commitment to make a tangible investment in the Black gamers of tomorrow, as well as continuing our ongoing support of HBCUs, by rallying around them to showcase their skills and take their place in the gaming industry,” O’Toole said. “MTN DEW is proud to fuel these competitors on their journey through the Real Change Challenge and provide much-needed resources and funding to empower the next generation.”