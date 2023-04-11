Mother Kidnapped in in New York, Killed in Virginia Shootout Between Police and Alleged Kidnapper-Former Boyfriend

A woman in New York was kidnapped on her birthday and ended up dying in a police shootout involving her ex-boyfriend.

According to People, Tatiana David, who celebrated her 34th birthday last Wednesday, was kidnapped that morning by a former boyfriend from her Ithaca, New York, home.

She died in a shootout with police officers in Virginia when her alleged abductor, Michael Davis, engaged i a shootout with police as he was trying to flee the scene. It isn’t known whether she was killed by Davis or police officers.

David and Davis, 34, are the parents of a 4-year-old child. Davis is presently hospitalized in critical condition.

According to NBC News, a witness saw David being taken by Davis and called the police to report..

“An endangered adult alert was then issued statewide by New York State Police and the New York State Intelligence Center with information about the victim, suspect and vehicle. A command post was established at State Police Ithaca and a search initiated,” police stated in a release.

Shortly before 9:30 p.m. the vehicle the two had been riding in was seen crossing into Virginia on Interstate 495, police said. At about 9:40 p.m., Virginia State Police were summoned to a Jeep Cherokee traveling south on Interstate 95 in Fairfax County, Virginia State Police said in a statement.

“The vehicle had an improper registration—the wrong license plates were displayed on it—and was wanted out of New York for an alleged abduction of an adult female earlier in the day,” police said.

Davis was pulled over to the shoulder of the road, and the trooper “identified the driver as the wanted abduction suspect. As the trooper walked back to the Jeep to further investigate, the Jeep sped away. A pursuit began. Davis hit a guardrail but continued to drive southbound. He drove off the right side of the road In Prince William County and crashed into the woods.

Troopers reportedly approached the SUV, and Davis started shooting at the officers, who returned fire.

“David was located deceased outside the vehicle at the crash location with an apparent gunshot wound. Her cause of death is pending investigation and an autopsy is scheduled for later today,” Virginia State Police said.

No police officers were injured in the shooting, according to Virginia State Police.