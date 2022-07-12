NAACP 113th National Convention Focuses On Building Black Power

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) will host its 113th National Convention from July 14 to July 20, 2022 in Atlantic City after two years of virtual programming.

For two weeks the nation’s most prominent advocacy and social justice organization will bring together elected officials, activists, organizers, faith leaders, and entertainers for workshops and discussions to promote solutions to some of the most pressing issues facing Black communities today, including voter suppression, student debt, police brutality and reproductive rights, according to a press release.

“In the past two years, our nation — and the Black community in particular — has been faced with increasingly alarming crises, from rampant white supremacy to rising student debt to increased voter suppression to the total degradation of abortion rights,” said Derrick Johnson, president and chief executive officer of the NAACP.

“The foundation of our democracy is in crisis and we need to identify a path forward that allows for Black communities to thrive. The 113th National Convention is a critical moment for our community to come together and discuss how we can combat the growing threats to our fundamental rights and values and build Black power.”

– What: NAACP 113th National Convention.

– When: July 14 – 20, 2022.

– Where: Atlantic City, New Jersey.

– Registration: Register at this link.

Each year, the NAACP provides a platform for concerned citizens to step away from the front lines of the fight for civil rights to reflect, learn from each other, and plot the path forward. Past conventions have featured presidents and vice presidents, leading members of Congress and senators, activists, and organizers offering an opportunity to carve out the vital work we have to do to build a prosperous future as the nation faces competing civil rights crises and continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Highlights of the 113th National Convention include:

– NAACP Experience: The 51st Annual NAACP Experience is your one-stop shop, where corporate, government, minority, and non-profit exhibitors display their products and services.

– Continuing Legal Education Training: The NAACP Office of the General Counsel is offering two days of free continuing legal education training on redistricting and voting rights.

– Virtual Career Fair: The NAACP has partnered with over 30 employers across the country seeking Black professionals for jobs that can be done remotely or on-site.

More information about the 2022 NAACP National Convention, including a schedule of events and registration details, can be found by visiting naacp.org/convention.