The NAACP’s Headquarters Finds New Home In Our Nation’s Capital

The headquarters for the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) is moving to Washington, D.C.

After years of residing in Baltimore, the new headquarters will be established on the same grounds as the Frank D. Reeves Center of Municipal Affairs, or Reeves Center, on the historic U Street Corridor in D.C. The site, at the intersection of 14th Street and U Street Northwest, has famous roots in Black history and civil rights.

According to Afro News, the relocation is a joint effort between Muriel Bowser, mayor of the District of Columbia, and the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development. Upon Reeves CMC Ventures being announced as the developer, the NAACP project was lauded as “one of the largest Equity Request For Proposal (RFPs) awarded by the District to date.”

The new site will consist of 322 residential units, with “30 percent reserved for affordable dwelling units,” where the prices are set at or below the median family income. Mayor Bowser says the hope for the relocation is that it “meets the needs of our residents and moves us toward a more equitable future.”

The new NAACP headquarters will also serve as an entertainment hub. The project includes establishing a new Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and School along with the Viva School of Dance. The Reeves CMC project will also house a Dave Chappelle Comedy Club, the Washington Jazz Arts Institute, and a restaurant created by Food Network star chef Carla Hall. The Christian Tabernacle Child Development Center will also be relocated to the new site.

NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson described the excitement for the partnership’s mission and the effect of the Reeves CMC project within the community. “Equitable access to meaningful opportunities is a critical pathway towards ensuring Baltimore’s growth reflects the diverse needs of its residents and substantially benefits them,” he said.

Construction of the new project is expected to begin in 2025, following the complete demolition of The Reeves Center.