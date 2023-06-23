NAACP Leaders Will Celebrate June Jubilee This Weekend

NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson will join NAACP leaders this weekend to celebrate June Jubilee, a celebration marking the 60th Anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s March for Jobs, Justice, and Freedom in Detroit.

Johnson and other national NAACP leaders including Chairman Leon W. Russell and Vice Chair Karen Boykin Towns will collaborate with its Detroit branch, prominent local and national politicians, activists, and civil rights advocates.

June Jubilee commemorates June 23, 1963, when Dr. King marched in Detroit and delivered his historic “I Have A Dream” speech. June Jubilee will include a special unveiling of a life-like statue of Dr. King in Hart Plaza in downtown Detroit on Friday.

On Saturday, activists and advocates will participate in a march down Woodward Ave, retracing the footsteps of Dr. King, culminating with a rally at Hart Plaza featuring food trucks and an opportunity to join the NAACP. Those interested in the march can register here.

The weekend will conclude Sunday with the Fight for Freedom Fund Dinner at Huntington Place. The Freedom Fund dinner was started in 1956, during a time of renewed hope and determination for Black Americans, despite facing ongoing racial violence and tragedy.

All events during June Jubilee, except the Freedom Fund dinner, are free and open to the public.

June Jubilee is one of the largest gatherings of people committed to the end of racism, discrimination, police brutality, unfair labor practices, over-incarceration, separate and unequal education, and an unjust justice system.

June Jubilee comes one week after Black Americans across America celebrated Juneteenth at food festivals, parties, and other events. With June Jubilee ending the month, June has become a month to celebrate for Black men and women.

The NAACP advocates and litigates for the civil rights of Black Americans. Founded in 1909, the organization’s legacy is built on the foundation of grassroots activism by the biggest civil rights pioneers of the 20th century and is sustained by 21st century activists.