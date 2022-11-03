Naomi Osaka Partners With Mental Health Wellness Brand Hyperice

Tennis phenom Naomi Osaka has brought awareness to mental health after admitting that she has struggled with hers. Now she has partnered with a wellness brand to help you with your mental health.

Hyperice, a global high-performance wellness brand, has announced a partnership with Osaka. The collaboration has launched a guided meditation narrated by the four-time Grand Slam singles champion.

“I want to be a voice in helping those who may not be as open when it comes to the topic of mental health,” said Osaka in a written statement. “I hope the meditation I co-developed with Modern Health can inspire those to start a practice of their own as it has helped me so much in my mental health journey. I’m excited to combine my long-time support of Hyperice with my advocacy role at Modern Health to help make mental health practices more accessible and approachable for everyone.”

The narrated meditation “Relax with Naomi” includes the tennis star giving instructions and encouraging users to breathe in concert with gentle high and low tones. It can be obtained in the Core App and was developed by the global workplace mental health platform, Modern Health.

“Our mission is to make excellent mental health care more accessible for people across the globe,” commented Alyson Watson, founder & CEO of Modern Health.

“We are delighted to offer one of our meditations co-created between our clinical experts and our chief community health advocate, Naomi Osaka, to Hyperice users to further that mission and normalize the topic of mental health in communities around the world.”

This is Osaka’s latest business move outside the confines of the tennis court.

In August, the company she started, KINLÒ, incorporated five college student-athletes for her inaugural #GlowOutside campaign. She secured NIL brand partnerships with five college athletes aimed at educating communities of color about the importance of year-round SPF use for melanin-rich skin, according to a press release.

Those athletes are Deja Kelly, the University of North Carolina (basketball); Reilyn Turner, UCLA (soccer); Robert Dillingham, University of Kentucky (basketball): Xolani Hodel, Stanford University (beach volleyball); and Ziyah Holman, University of Michigan (track and field).