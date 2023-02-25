Naomi Osaka Poses for New Collection With Victoria’s Secret

The $3 billion lingerie company called on this athlete to make history.

Japanese tennis champion Naomi Osaka has partnered with Victoria’s Secret on a new design collaboration.

According to Boardroom, the new partnership deemed Osaka Victoria’s Secret’s first individual collaborator in its 45-year history.

Osaka recently posted the announcement to her Instagram page earlier this week through a carousel of photos featuring a variety of sets, all created out of recycled material.

“So honored to present to you the Naomi x @victoriassecret collection,” Osaka wrote in the caption.”

“I was shocked to hear this but apparently I’m the first person to ever collaborate with Victoria’s Secret on a collection and I’m so humbled and appreciative. Every piece in the collection is made out of recyclable material and the whole premise of the collection centers around chasing your dreams so I hope you enjoy everything as much as I do,” she continued.

Reportedly, Osaka is expected to receive royalties from the collection.

“When Naomi first met VS, she told them that she loved going to the stores as a kid with her mom, but there was no one on the walls that looked like her,” said Stuart Duguid, Evolve co-founder, and Osaka’s agent. “She found it very inaccessible. Now they’ve revamped that model, and the business is headed in a different direction with different leadership.”

Announcements are coming back-to-back for the 25-year-old, four-time Grand Slam singles champion.

As previously reported by BLACK ENTERPRISE, Osaka revealed that she is preparing to enter the world of motherhood. The superstar athlete posted about her pregnancy on Twitter with a message to her followers alongside a photo of her sonogram.

“The past few years have been interesting, to say the least, but I find that it’s the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun,” she said in a statement.

The Victoria’s Secret x Naomi Osaka collection is available online and will be featured in flagship stores.