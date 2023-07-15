Naomi Osaka Shares First Look At Her Daughter After A ‘Cool Little Intermission’

Naomi Osaka is back on Instagram after welcoming her daughter and sharing an adorable recap of her journey to motherhood.

The tennis champion took to Instagram on Thursday, July 14 to share the first look at her life as a mom to her newborn daughter Shai.

“Well that was a cool little intermission, now back to your regularly scheduled program 🎾✌🏾💕,” Osaka captioned her post.

The first photo showed the four-time Grand Slam singles champion holding her newborn in her lap while cropping her face from the camera’s view.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 大坂なおみ🇭🇹🇯🇵 (@naomiosaka)

Other photos included a candid shot of Osaka looking down at her baby bump prior to giving birth, her lying in her delivery room hospital bed, and a shot from her pink-themed baby shower. Her post comes just days after reports confirmed she welcomed her daughter with rapper Cordai.

Sources told People that both Osaka and her newborn “are doing well.” Over the weekend, her boyfriend revealed the baby’s name while performing at Canada’s Calgary Stampede.

“My daughter Shai was just born a couple days ago, so I dedicate this performance to my baby girl Shai,” he told the crowd after a brief pause.

“Love you, I’m going back home.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 大坂なおみ🇭🇹🇯🇵 (@naomiosaka)

Back in April, Osaka credited her smooth pregnancy journey to the “great support system” she has around her.

“There are several mothers in my life, all at different phases of motherhood. It’s been nice having them share recommendations and tips along the way,” she told People.

Much like her latest Instagram post teasing her return to “regularly scheduled programming,” Osaka dished on her excitement to return to tennis and have her child cheering her on in the stands.

“I can’t wait to have my kid in the stands at tournaments,” she said. “I feel like having them there watching will be extra motivation.”

RELATED CONTENT: Naomi Osaka Smashes Concerns On How Motherhood Will Affect Tennis Career