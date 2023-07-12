Sports, Love And Hip-Hop: Naomi Osaka Births A Baby Girl With Rapper Boyfriend, Cordae

Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka and Grammy Award-nominated rapper Cordae have added “parents” to their resume.

The couple welcomed a baby girl in Los Angeles, a source close to the couple told People, who added that the first- time parents say “they are doing well.” Osaka, 25, announced she was expecting in January via Instagram and revealed she was having a girl during a princess-themed baby shower in June.

While the baby’s name has yet to be revealed, Osaka has hinted at what it could be. “We have been discussing names. I would say that we are going for something more unique than traditional,” she said.

The tennis champion hasn’t competed since the 2022 Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo but is looking to return to the court for the 2024 Australian Open in January, a tournament she won in 2019 and 2021 for two of her four Grand Slam titles. “I would say for me, I just want to be the best version of myself,” Osaka said during her pregnancy, according to People. “Obviously, I’ve never been a mother before so I’m taking it day by day and just trying to be someone that my son or daughter will be proud of.”

As the couple, who have been together since 2019, have busy schedules, Osaka is looking forward to having a new fan cheering her on.

“I’m most excited about being able to have a kid in the stands watching me play tennis, and them being able to say ‘Hey, that’s my mom on the court,'” Osaka said earlier, according to Fox News. “It really does feel like a dream to think of my own child in the stands watching me, and I’m so excited that I’ve got that coming in the not-so-distant future.”

