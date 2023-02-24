NASCAR Joins Bethune-Cookman University for New Campus Lab Program

NASCAR will be joining forces with Bethune-Cookman University for its new Campus Lab Program. The program is for students who express interest in the sports industry.

According to NASCAR.com, students who are accepted into Campus Labs Program will develop the experience in market activation. Students will work with mentors, as well as with Black employment resource groups.

“The NASCAR Campus Lab Program will provide exposure to the motorsports industry, career readiness guidance and valuable real-world experience for Bethune-Cookman students,” said Caryn Grant, Senior Director of NASCAR Diversity and Inclusion, to NASCAR.com. “We look forward to developing the next generation of sports professionals while strengthening NASCAR’s relationship with this historic university.”

Students who complete the program will get a scholarship prize, and at least one student will get a chance to work at NASCAR Diversity Internship Program.

“We’re extremely excited about the opportunity to expand our long-standing relationship with NASCAR and the Daytona International Speedway,” said Dr. Lawrence M. Drake, interim president at Bethune-Cookman University. “The NASCAR Campus Lab Program will provide B-CU students with direct access to NASCAR and the world of motorsports through experiential learning, mentoring, and professional support. We believe this kind of exposure will not only help our students further develop the skills and competencies they need to compete in the 21st-century knowledge economy, but will open their minds to an industry that probably wasn’t previously in their consideration set.”

The NASCAR Campus Lab Program is available to sophomores, juniors, and seniors who major, minor, or have a concentration in business at Bethune-Cookman University, and have a demonstrated interest in working in the sports industry.

Additional program details and application information will be available to Bethune-Cookman University students through the College of Business and Entrepreneurship beginning February 19. Applications for the fall 2023 cohort will close March 24.