Acknowledging Black Executives On National Leadership Day

2026 National Leadership Day celebrates Black executives who have transformed corporate America and public institutions while highlighting leaders who reshape power structures and create economic value through their roles. These executives demonstrate meaningful leadership through their work both in boardrooms and in the communities and economies they lead as they drive inclusive urban economic growth and major enterprise revenue from Fortune 500 C-suite positions.

Marvin R. Ellison – CEO, Lowe’s

Since 2018, Marvin R. Ellison has held the positions of president, chief executive officer and chairman of Lowe’s, a leading Fortune 500, home improvement company. Lowe’s achieved $84 billion in revenue during 2024 through Ellison’s leadership. As one of the most prominent Black executives in corporate America, Ellison made history by becoming the first Black CEO to lead two different Fortune 500 companies.

Thasunda Brown Duckett – CEO, TIAA

Thasunda Brown Duckett is the CEO of Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association (TIAA), a major financial services company. She has served as the president and CEO of TIAA from its New York headquarters since 2021.

Christopher C. Womack – CEO, Southern Company

Christopher C. Womack leads Southern Company as its CEO while being a well-known leader in the U.S. energy sector. Southern Company operates from Atlanta, Georgia, serving the Southeastern region of the United States while ranking among the largest Fortune 500 energy utilities. Womack’s leadership since 2023, has established Southern Company as a major force in directing infrastructure and dialogue around environmental policy.

Calvin Butler – CEO, Exelon

Calvin Butler Jr. is president and CEO at Exelon Corporation. Since 2023, he has led power generation together with utility services across multiple states.

Otis Rolley – President & CEO, Baltimore Development Corporation

The Baltimore Development Corporation (BDC) President and Chief Executive Officer Otis Rolley leads Baltimore, Maryland’s main economic development agency. Rolley started his leadership role at BDC in June 2025

David L. Rawlinson II – CEO, QVC Group

The CEO of QVC Group David L. Rawlinson II leads the QVC and HSN retail channels. Rawlinson took the CEO role at QVC Group in 2021.

René F. Jones – CEO, M&T Bank

The banking industry has benefited from the significant contributions of René F. Jones. Jones took the helm of M&T Bank as its chairman and CEO in 2017. W

David P. Bozeman – CEO, C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In 2023, David P. Bozeman became the CEO of C.H. Robinson Worldwide to guide the company through the changing supply chain environment after the COVID pandemic.

