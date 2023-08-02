NBA Commentator Mark Jackson Has Been Let Go By ESPN

ESPN has let go of NBA analyst and former Golden State Warriors Head Coach Mark Jackson as it shakes up its main broadcasting team for the network’s NBA games.

Jackson has been part of ESPN’s top NBA broadcast team since 2006, after he retired. Jackson coached the Warriors from 2011 through 2014 before returning to ESPN with a multi-year deal working with Mike Breen and former New York Knicks Head Coach Jeff Van Gundy, who was also let go by the network.

The former point guard covered 14 NBA regular seasons, playoffs, and finals while working with Breen and Van Gundy. The trio were known for their great calls and quirky conversations during games.

ESPN will now move forward with former Los Angeles Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers Head Coach Doc Rivers and female personality Doris Burke joining Breen as the main broadcast group.

Jackson, who was a point guard from 1987 through 2004, played for six NBA teams, including the New York Knicks, Indiana Pacers, Toronto Raptors, and Denver Nuggets. Jackson released a statement on Twitter thanking many of those he worked with at the network.

“It has been an honor to sit beside two LEGENDS in the business, who are like brothers to me, Mike Breen and Jeff Van Gundy, and learn so much from them,” Jackson wrote. “Lisa Salters is a GOAT and like a sister to me and I’m so proud of the work she continues to do. To the best producer in the world and my friend, Tim Corrigan, I give the utmost gratitude and thanks for always inspiring and supporting me. To all of the staff and crew, that may have never been on camera…Please know that you were always seen by me and so greatly appreciated.”

Jackson was part of a round of layoffs at ESPN that also saw Keyshawn Johnson, Jalen Rose, Suzy Kolber, and Max Kellerman leave the network.