‘Sports is Different ‘: NBA Champion Matt Barnes Disapproves of Trans Women Playing in WNBA

NBA champion, Matt Barnes, has a controversial perspective on transgender women competing in women’s professional sports leagues.

According to Fox News, Barnes expressed that he disapproves of transgender women playing in the WNBA during a recent interview on Oct. 21.

“I don’t like that. If you’re born a woman, you should play women’s sports. If you’re born a man, you should play men’s sports. I think the sports thing is a little different,” Barnes said.

The 14-season NBA veteran recalled Lia Thomas, NCAA swimming champion, the first transgender athlete to win the Division I national championship.

ESPN reported that Thomas, who was born male and transitioned a few years ago, swam for the University of Pennsylvania and received public criticism during the 2021-22 season for competing in the women’s division.

Former Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas responded to criticism that she received throughout the 2021–22 season https://t.co/PqnlU5xoOf — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 31, 2022

“Trans women competing in women’s sports does not threaten women’s sports as a whole,” Thomas said.

“Trans women are a very small minority of all athletes. The NCAA rules regarding trans women competing in women’s sports have been around for 10 plus years. And we haven’t seen any massive wave of trans women dominating.”

Barnes said transgender women playing in the WNBA is like Kevin Durant playing against cisgender women.

“It’s a line that shouldn’t be crossed,” he said.

“I’m pro make your choice. Do you,” Barnes said when it comes to people making their personal life decisions.

“But sports is different. Sports is a different beast,” he added.

According to The National Desk, a poll from Washington Examiner/YouGov recorded public opinions on student-athletes competing on teams that don’t match their birth gender. Fifty-three percent of American adults said they were somewhat or completely against it; 80% were Republicans and 34% were Democrats.

“In the United States, some lawmakers are drafting legislation that would prohibit transgender athletes from participating in any women’s sports,” The National Desk informed.