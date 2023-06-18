 Ex-NBA Player Tony Snell And His Son Are Newly-Diagnosis With Autism

Ex-NBA Player Tony Snell Reveals Shared Autism Diagnosis With Son

PORTLAND, ME- FEBRUARY 11 : Tony Snell #9 of the Maine Celtics shoots a free throw against the Cleveland Charge on February 11, 2023 at Portland Expo Center in Portland, Maine. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by China Wong/NBAE via Getty Images)

Former NBA player Tony Snell has learned he has autism spectrum disorder after finding out his toddler’ has the same diagnosis.

As a guest on the Today show on June 16, the father of two spoke about how his son Karter’s diagnosis last year encouraged him to inquire if he too was on the autism spectrum.

The Los Angeles native detailed his new journey with autism to the morning show with Snell admitting that he was not shocked by the results.

“I was not surprised because I always felt different, “ shared the doting dad. “It just made my whole life, everything about my life, make so much sense. It was like a clarity, like putting some 3-D glasses on.”

In his conversation with Today’s Craig Melvin, the ex-professional athlete spoke on how autism goes under diagnosed in the Black community despite new data revealing it is more common amongst Black children.

“We don’t have much knowledge of it. And I think some people are nervous to open up. People got a lot of stuff going on individually. It’s hard to open up to things that people might not know about. “

Despite not knowing about his condition, Snell went on to have a successful career in the NBA since being the 20th pick in the 2013 draft. Originally starting with the Chicago Bulls, the 6’6 forward went on to play on many teams, including the Atlanta Hawks, Milwaukee Bucks, and Detroit Pistons. His final official season was with the New Orleans Pelicans, according to ESPN. As for the most recent season, he played for the Boston Celtics’ G League team.

However, the primary concern nowadays is supporting his son through their walk with autism, not wanting him to feel alone and different as he did growing up.

“I want to make sure my son knows that I have his back,” shares the family man.

