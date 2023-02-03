Ne-Yo Reaches Divorce Settlement with Crystal Renay, Will Pay Lump Sum of $1.6M

The divorce of soul singer, Ne-Yo, and his now-former wife, Crystal Renay has been finalized.
According to TMZ, legal documents obtained by the media outlet reveal that Renay will be receiving a lump sum of $1.6 million, along with other monthly payments.
The agreement allows Ne-Yo to keep three of the four homes they previously shared. He is also keeping a Bentley, which is why the lump sum was agreed to. Along with the payment, Renay will keep the other house as well as receive $20,000 to cover the moving costs.
Since the singer is keeping the 2022 Bentley Bentayga, he is also giving his former wife a check in the amount of $150,000 so she can purchase a new vehicle. In regard to the three children they share, she will be given $12,000 a month in child support and he will pay for their school expenses.
Last summer, Renay filed for divorce after accusing Ne-Yo, whose real name is Shaffer Chimere Smith, of numerous extramarital affairs, Yahoo! Entertainment reported. She stated that he stepped out of their marriage and fathered a child with another woman.
In court documents, she stated that their union was “irretrievably broken with no hope for reconciliation.” The couple separated on July 22, 2022,
Smith and Ne-Yo were married for over eight years, and have three children together: Isabella Rose; Roman Alexander-Raj Smith; and Shaffer Chimere Jr., according to Yahoo! Entertainment. The “So Sick” singer has two other children with his former girlfriend, Monyetta Shaw – Madilyn Grace, 11, and Mason Evan, 9.