Ne-Yo Reaches Divorce Settlement with Crystal Renay, Will Pay Lump Sum of $1.6M

The divorce of soul singer, Ne-Yo, and his now-former wife, Crystal Renay has been finalized.

According to TMZ, legal documents obtained by the media outlet reveal that Renay will be receiving a lump sum of $1.6 million, along with other monthly payments.

The agreement allows Ne-Yo to keep three of the four homes they previously shared. He is also keeping a Bentley, which is why the lump sum was agreed to. Along with the payment, Renay will keep the other house as well as receive $20,000 to cover the moving costs.

Since the singer is keeping the 2022 Bentley Bentayga, he is also giving his former wife a check in the amount of $150,000 so she can purchase a new vehicle. In regard to the three children they share, she will be given $12,000 a month in child support and he will pay for their school expenses.

The former couple will have joint custody of their children. They both agreed that neither parent will have future lovers around the children unless and/or until they are in a committed relationship, such as an engagement or marriage. Or, if not in that stage of the relationship, both would have to agree to allow someone else to be in the vicinity of their children. Renay is also slated to receive over $5,000 a month in alimony for the next 3 years.

Last summer, Renay filed for divorce after accusing Ne-Yo, whose real name is Shaffer Chimere Smith, of numerous extramarital affairs, Yahoo! Entertainment reported. She stated that he stepped out of their marriage and fathered a child with another woman.

In court documents, she stated that their union was “irretrievably broken with no hope for reconciliation.” The couple separated on July 22, 2022,

Smith and Ne-Yo were married for over eight years, and have three children together: Isabella Rose; Roman Alexander-Raj Smith; and Shaffer Chimere Jr., according to Yahoo! Entertainment. The “So Sick” singer has two other children with his former girlfriend, Monyetta Shaw – Madilyn Grace, 11, and Mason Evan, 9.