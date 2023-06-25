Nebraska Groom's Heart Stops An Hour After Saying 'I Do'

On what was supposed to be one of the happiest moments for a Nebraska newlywed couple quickly turned to a tragic end when the groom passed away an hour after saying ‘I Do.’

On June 19, Toraze and Johnnie Mae Davis were surrounded by their loved ones and children as all gathered for their union in marriage, with friends in attendance saying “it was a beautiful ceremony.”

NBC News revealed that after the ceremony, with the rest of the festivities well underway, the groom collapsed as his heart stopped, causing panic among the crowd.

He was escorted out of his wedding by ambulance, but could not be revived after the fall.

Toraze, at 48 years old, suffered a fatal blood clot that made his wife a widow in minutes.

A fundraiser was set up online to help Johnnie Mae pay for funeral expenses and support their family, garnering over $12,000 so far to cover the hefty costs.

In addition to the GoFundMe, a meal train and donation collection box at Johnnie Mae’s place of work was established to provide additional assistance.

Her supervisor, Monica Miller, urged their community to come together to support Johnnie Mae at such an unfortunate time in a statement to KETV.

“Johnnie Mae has dedicated her life to helping others, specifically aiming to protect the most vulnerable members. It doesn’t matter what time or how big the need is Johnnie Mae is always willing to help,” Miller shared of her colleague’s character.

“I’m asking that the community come together and Give back the same support she does continuously. I just really want the community and all of us to just support her in the same way that she does on a daily basis.”

The funeral is scheduled for July 5 in Nebraska.

RELATED CONTENT: Nene Leakes’ 23-Year-Old Son Brentt Suffered Heart Attack and Stroke From Congestive Heart Failure