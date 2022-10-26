Neiman Marcus is Selling a $300K Fantasy Basketball Scrimmage Package Featuring Scottie Pippen & His Son

If you’ve got a little more than a quarter of a million dollars lying around and you want to spend it “just because,” then Neiman Marcus has something they want you to look at.

According to CBS Sports, the chance of a lifetime is being presented by the luxury retailer this holiday season. If playing basketball with NBA Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen is on your bucket list, then you are in luck! For a mere $333,333, you can not only play some ball with Pippen but can also possibly get dunked on by his son, Scotty Pippen Jr.

In this holiday season’s 2022 Neiman Marcus Christmas catalog, there is a listing to have THE ULTIMATE SPORTS EXPERiENCE with the father and son duo.

Scottie is the famed and legendary sidekick to whom many consider the best basketball player in the history of the NBA, Michael Jordan, when they played with the Chicago Bulls. His son, Scotty, is just starting his professional basketball career as a rookie on the Los Angeles Lakers.

“Thanks to the NEIMAN MARCUS CONCRETE RUNWAY and TALENT RESOURCES SPORTS, now it’s your turn and a friend’s turn to play against this dynamic father-and-son duo and learn a trick or two on the court,” the offer states.

At @neimanmarcus in their Christmas 2022 book you can spend $333,333 and have a two-on-two basketball game with Scottie Pippen and his son@darrenrovell pic.twitter.com/O4tkzBtsuQ — Talk Nats ⚾ (@TalkNats) October 25, 2022

Along with the opportunity to play a scrimmage with a friend against the Pippens, which will take place in Los Angeles, dinner is included with that hefty price. But that’s not all! An autographed copy of Scottie Pippen’s tome, Unguarded, will be gifted as well as a bourbon tasting with Scottie’s bourbon, Digits.

The $333,333 will not be spent only on the amenities listed above. A donation of $278,000 will be given to the Chi Prep Academy. This institution, a nonprofit school, states that it “promotes high standards through academics, entrepreneurship, and athletics.”