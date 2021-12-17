NeNe Leakes Reportedly Dating New Love Interest Months After Husband’s Death

Earlier this year, The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s NeNe Leakes lost her husband, Gregg Leakes, after a long fight with colon cancer.

According to TMZ, Leakes was seen out and about with a new love interest, an entrepreneur.

Leakes is allegedly dating a businessman named Nyonisela Sioh. He reportedly owns a couture suit company located in Charlotte, North Carolina, and is from Liberia. She posted some photos of her birthday celebration where she was seen with him as well as other friends and family.

” This year i didn’t want to celebrate my birthday in a big way! I just wanted to chill wit a few love ones but my fam would NOT let it be that way! My son decided to throw me a surprise birthday party! This is the first party he has ever thrown me! He did so GOOD! Love you @kingbrentt