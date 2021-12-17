NeNe Leakes Reportedly Dating New Love Interest Months After Husband’s Death

Earlier this year, The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s NeNe Leakes lost her husband, Gregg Leakes, after a long fight with colon cancer.
According to TMZ, Leakes was seen out and about with a new love interest, an entrepreneur.
Sources told TMZ that the ex-husband of fellow Real Housewives of Atlanta castmate Cynthia Bailey, Peter Thomas introduced the two.
According to ScreenRant, NeNe and Gregg were married for 20 years and after they went through a divorce, the couple ended up reconciling and getting remarried when she was still on the show.
Last month, it was reported that Leakes listed her Georgia mansion on the market following the death of her husband. NeNe shared that Gregg was on the road to recovery, but his illness came back this year. In August, NeNe revealed that her husband was dying in a rapidly circulated video. On Sept. 1, Gregg passed away from stage III colon cancer after being diagnosed three years ago.