NeNe Leakes Reportedly Dating New Love Interest Months After Husband’s Death

by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton97
Earlier this year, The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s NeNe Leakes lost her husband, Gregg Leakes, after a long fight with colon cancer.

According to TMZ, Leakes was seen out and about with a new love interest, an entrepreneur.

Leakes is allegedly dating a businessman named Nyonisela Sioh. He reportedly owns a couture suit company located in Charlotte, North Carolina, and is from Liberia. She posted some photos of her birthday celebration where she was seen with him as well as other friends and family.
” This year i didn’t want to celebrate my birthday in a big way! I just wanted to chill wit a few love ones but my fam would NOT let it be that way! My son decided to throw me a surprise birthday party! This is the first party he has ever thrown me! He did so GOOD! Love you @kingbrentt

 

Sources told TMZ that the ex-husband of fellow Real Housewives of Atlanta castmate Cynthia Bailey, Peter Thomas introduced the two.

According to ScreenRant, NeNe and Gregg were married for 20 years and after they went through a divorce, the couple ended up reconciling and getting remarried when she was still on the show.

Last month, it was reported that Leakes listed her Georgia mansion on the market following the death of her husband. NeNe shared that Gregg was on the road to recovery, but his illness came back this year. In August, NeNe revealed that her husband was dying in a rapidly circulated video. On Sept. 1, Gregg passed away from stage III colon cancer after being diagnosed three years ago.

