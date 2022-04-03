Netflix Puts A Halt On Will Smith’s Film ‘Fast and Loose’ Other Projects Will Likely Follow

The fallout from the Oscar ceremony where Will Smith slapped Chris Rock has now affected his upcoming projects, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Smith had a Netflix movie planned for release titled Fast and Loose, but the director David Leitch withdrew from the project to work on Fall Guy, starring Ryan Gosling, a week before the Academy Award fracas. The sudden change caused them to fall into a tailspin to find another director for the film, but after Smith assaulted Rock, his project is now in limbo.

Fast and Loose is the story of a crime boss who suffers memory loss after an attack and discovers clues that help him realize that he has two identities — one as a wealthy mobster and as a CIA agent, Variety reports.

Netflix has not confirmed if Smith will remain on the project, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Smith’s other film, the Apple+’s slave escape drama Emancipation is currently in post-production and was set for release sometime in 2022; however, Apple did not comment on the project. Sony has also paused Bad Boys 4, which was in development; a source told the Hollywood Reporter.

Many people are discussing the fate of Smith’s career on one side; some believe his career is over, while others hold to the notion that this scandal will eventually blow over.

Emmy award producer Robert Angelo tweeted that no one in Hollywood will likely work with the Oscar winner who is immersed in a scandal.

Chris is fine, out doing shows already. Will is in hiding and for a reason. Can’t imagine he’ll get hired anytime soon. — Robert Angelo (@RobertAngelo) April 1, 2022

Some Twitter users have pointed out that Smith hires himself through his Overbrook production company and notes that other stars who were once pariahs of Hollywood like Mel Gibson, Woody Allen, and Chris Brown have rebounded despite their personal controversy.

Will has his own production company and a successful show on Peacock. Y’all want him to fail so bad. — the gardner. ⛲️ (@95tilfinity) April 1, 2022

I don’t anyone to fail. I also don’t want people to attack others. But I live in a violent world. Weird how y’all are choosing violence… — Robert Angelo (@RobertAngelo) April 1, 2022

Weird how you don’t think Chris being weirdly fixated on Jada even after Will preciously, privately asked him to chill deserves any examination. Regardless of Will’s reaction. — Naima Cochrane (@naima) April 1, 2022

Even the rapper Game made a cogent point regarding the criticism of Smith, “This fool Alec Baldwin took a woman’s life on set & got sympathy from the same Hollywood that is trying to condemn one of our greatest actors in history,” said the rapper. “It just so happens that he’s black !!!! Harvey Weinstein didn’t have to forfeit any accolades or awards & Roman Polanski was guilty of having sex with a minor & then vanished, became a fugitive & was still given an award,” he said, according to Complex.

On April 1, Smith stated that he is resigning from the Academy, “Change takes time, and I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.