Netflix Acquires Sundance-Winning Short On Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Speechwriter

A short documentary highlighting the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s longtime adviser and speechwriter has been picked up by Netflix following its award-winning debut at Sundance, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

“The Baddest Speechwriter of All,” a 29-minute film centered on Dr. Clarence B. Jones, will premiere on the streaming platform later this year, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The documentary recently earned the Short Film Grand Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival and is already being viewed as a potential contender in the documentary short category at next year’s Academy Awards.

The project is co-directed by two-time Oscar winner Ben Proudfoot — recognized for “The Queen of Basketball” and “The Last Repair Shop” — and NBA star Stephen Curry, who makes his directorial debut with the film. Through a blend of contemporary interviews, historical footage and watercolor animation created by Brazilian artist Daniel Bruson, the documentary traces Jones’ role during the Civil Rights Movement and reflects on the personal sacrifices that accompanied that work.

Now 95, Jones recounts his experiences working closely with King and contributing to some of the movement’s most pivotal moments.

Proudfoot, who produced the film through his company Breakwater Studios and is represented by UTA, emphasized Jones’ unique historical perspective. “This is a man who not only witnessed but personally shaped the Civil Rights Movement from the inside,” Proudfoot said. He added that he and Curry remain energized by the reception at Sundance and are grateful that “millions of people will experience Dr. Jones’ electrifying testimony because of this extraordinary partnership with Netflix.”

Curry and producer Erick Peyton, who worked on the project under their Unanimous Media banner, also welcomed the acquisition. “We couldn’t be more excited that ‘The Baddest Speechwriter of All’ has found a home with Netflix,” they said in a joint statement. They added that Jones’ life story “has long deserved this level of reach and recognition” and expressed appreciation for the creative team behind the film.

The documentary’s executive producers include Elizabeth Goodstein and Gigi Pritzker for Madison Wells, along with Peter Rotter and Jane Solomon. Brandon Somerhalder served as cinematographer, with editing by Nick Wright and Tim Johnson and an original score composed by Cameron Moody. UTA Independent Film Group and WME Independent represented the sale.

With Netflix’s global platform, the filmmakers say Jones’ voice — and his reflections on a defining chapter in American history — will reach audiences worldwide.