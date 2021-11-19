Nearly everything these days seems to revolve around the internet. Our bank, Amazon, Netflix, and other, accounts are all tied to the internet, and they’re protected by passwords we’ve come up with over the years to preserve that security.

However, more websites mean more passwords, and after a while, it seems nearly impossible to keep up with them all. Writing them down is usually pointless, as you can never seem to find where you’ve recorded them when the need arises. Ultimately, you create a new password and inevitably repeat the cycle.

You’ll never have to remember a password again with Sticky Password Premium. Right now, it’s available for just $29.99, a savings of nearly $180.

Sticky Password Premium saves all of your entered passwords and stores them whenever you need to present them. Passwords are saved to the cloud or local storage. Premium security ensures that you don’t have to worry about your secured passwords being compromised.

More than one million people have trusted Sticky with their passwords.

“Sticky Password Premium does everything you’d expect from a password manager and more. New biometric authentication and no‑cloud Wi‑Fi sync make it an even better choice,” writes PC Magazine.

Not only does Sticky save and catalog your passwords, but it can also help you create unique ones whenever you need them on each of your devices. You can also safely share your password with family and friends. Additionally, this product has the capability to automatically save your passwords and auto-fill whatever forms with the information.

Sticky is compatible with Windows and Mac computers along with mobile devices using Android 5 and iOS 9.0 operation platforms.

Passwords are great ways to ensure our sensitive data remains sensitive, but remembering them can be a great nuisance. Take the stress of having to do so off of yourself and buy this time-saving product.

Prices subject to change.