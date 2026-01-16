News by Sharelle B. McNair ‘New Racist’ Judge Officially Resigns After Investigation Reveals Disturbing Recordings About Black People, LGBTQ+ Community Ryan spoke out on how she despises the Black Lives Matter movement, referred to Black people as “lazy.”







Judge Kathleen Ryan, who labeled herself a “new racist,” has officially ditched her Oakland County, Michigan, bench for good after an investigation revealed disturbing recordings of how she feels about Black people and members of the LGBTQ+ community, WXYZ Detroit reports.

Ryan can be heard on recordings dated September 2024, showcasing offensive viewpoints about both demographics and how she isn’t “systematically racist” but “a new racist. She has been on paid administrative leave for months, but has now resigned voluntarily.

The recordings came from the bravery of Oakland County Probate Court Administrator Edward Hutton, who is also an attorney. Hutton said Ryan harassed him for years and he finally decided to speak out as he felt someone with those types of viewpoints wouldn’t be able to give fair rulings. “Nobody with that much hate in their heart for certain people — not just individuals, but groups of people– I don’t believe that they could possibly make fair, unbiased decisions regarding them,” he said.

Ryan spoke out on how she despises the Black Lives Matter movement, referring to Black people as “lazy.” “I’m so pissed off at this Black Lives Matter, #MeToo,” she was heard saying.

“From England, if you’re a Black from any other country, you’re doing way better. If you’re an American Black person, then you’re a f****** lazy piece of s***.”

Colleagues like Judge Daniel A. O’Brien were disappointed in how the investigation was handled, calling her removal “a sad day for the court.” “She was a great judge and was respected for her work on the bench,” he said. However, others, such as Dave Woodward, chair of the Oakland County Board of Commissioners, who first received copies of the recordings, says he was “sickened” by what he heard. “I was sickened by it. There’s just no excuse,” Woodward said, according to the Detroit Free Press.

“Such language demeans the robe, corrupts the judiciary, and erases the trust in our legal system.”

As she caught wind of her racist hot takes being recorded, Hutton says she once bragged about being “untouchable” due to her judicial stature. Ryan’s thoughts were supported by once being charged with domestic violence. The charges were later dropped after she told police that she was a judge. “I’m pretty untouchable. So you guys really want to be d***s… You got 22 judges who are p*****s,” Ryan was once heard saying.

“Guess what — they’re still going to back me.”

Guess she was wrong.

