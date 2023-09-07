NY Attorney General Asks Supreme Court to Sanction Trump

Former President Donald Trump faces many allegations in his most recent legal battle.

On Tuesday, according to Axios, New York Attorney General Letitia James asked the Supreme Court to sanction former President Trump, his oldest sons, Eric and Donald Jr., and others involved in the family business for $20,000.

An appeals court dismissed Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, from the case in June.

Attorney General James’s office is seeking a $10,000 sanction toward Trump and his co-defendants and a $10,000 fine for his legal team for “frivolous and sanctionable” motions filed in court. The $20,000 sanction against Trump, his sons, and his business associates is part of James’ $250 million civil fraud lawsuit against the former president and additional parties involved in the alleged defrauding of banks and business associates concerning the value of the business, according to PBS.

James requested that the sanction be imposed because the former president and his associates raised “previously rejected” motions in court.

She argued that the “sophisticated” legal team “should have known better” in regards to the “borderline frivolous” motions set forth by Trump’s legal team in court.

Axios reported that James’ office asked the court to determine if the overvalued company assets were intended to defraud banks. Last week, the attorney general’s office alleged that Trump’s substantially increased net worth — from $812 million to $2.2 billion — each year since 2011 was fraudulent.

According to PBS, James’ special litigation counsel, Andrew Amer, wrote in a 100-page judgment notion, “At the end of the day, this is a documents case, and the documents leave no shred of doubt that Mr. Trump’s (statements of financial condition) do not even remotely reflect the ‘estimated current value’ of his assets as they would trade between well-informed market participants.”

The civil trial is set for Oct. 2, 2023.