Cardi B And Blogger Tasha K’s Legal Battle Still Rages On

The legal battle between gossip blogger Tasha K and rapper Cardi B recently took an interesting turn. As Complex reports, the blogger has requested to set up a payment plan in 20 quarterly installments of $220,000 instead of paying the full amount of 3,868,753.47 that she was ruled to owe the rapper.

As Black Enterprise previously reported, Cardi B was allowed to begin seizing assets belonging to Tasha K in April 2023 in order to collect on the debt owed.

In 2019, a lawsuit was filed against Tasha K for defamation, invasion of privacy, and infliction of emotional distress. Tasha K told her audience of one million followers that Cardi B had herpes, cheated on her husband Offset, and used hard drugs, among other claims. Tasha K filed an appeal and did not pay Cardi B, but her appeal was denied as Tasha K failed to present her evidence proving the verdict was wrong.

“Defendant Latasha Kebe asks for a new trial, saying that there was insufficient evidence for the jury verdict against her,” reads the appeals court statement. “But as she all but admits, she didn’t make either of the required post-verdict motions in the district court.”

According to XXL, as part of her Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings, Tasha K filed a Plan of Reorganizing. The plan essentially describes how the blogger plans to pay off her creditors, which includes Cardi B. Her bankruptcy filing also lists her assets ranging from $50,000 to $100,000, which includes a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado, electronics, home furniture, two Louis Vuitton purses, and clothes. Cardi B has not responded to Tasha K’s payment plan yet but will have an opportunity to answer as to whether or not she will approve it.

Earlier in August, Cardi B asked the judge overseeing her case not to dismiss the debt that Tasha K owes her even though her bankruptcy filing allows her company, Kebe Studios LLC, to reorganize debts while it stays in business. Due to the Chapter 11 filing, the payments Tasha K must make to Cardi B were stopped, but could be restarted if the debt can be proven to be connected to a willful or malicious injury.

