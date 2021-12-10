Letitia Jame Annoucnes She Will Not Run For NY State Governor

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced she would end her bid for governor and will instead run for re-election.

James entered the race a little more than two months ago, challenging Kathy Hochul, the Democratic lieutenant governor who replaced Andrew Cuomo, who resigned earlier this summer amid sexual harassment allegations in an investigation that James led.

After James launched her campaign, she sporadically appeared on the trail, and despite criticizing Hochul’s response to the Omicron variant of COVID-19 appearing in the state, she offered little in policy plans or specifics. The Columbia and Howard University graduate announced on Twitter Thursday saying she wants to “complete the work New Yorkers elected me to do.”

The announcement threw many off and could have a ripple effect on other races down the ballot as many announced their intentions to run for positions based on James’ plans for governor, including law professor and progressive Democrat Zephyr Teachout, who announced her campaign for AG last month. James defeated Teachout in 2018 to become AG. Also running is Daniel Goldman, a former federal prosecutor who counseled House Democrats during former President Donald Trump’s first impeachment trial.

The Democratic Attorneys General Association quickly endorsed James after she announced she was running for re-election.

“The Democratic Attorneys General Association is proud to support AG James for re-election as Attorney General. She’s a battle-tested leader who has fought for consumers, working people, and those in need, and we’re excited that she’ll be continuing her work as New York’s Attorney General,” the group said in a statement.

Many are happy to see James stay and continue her work against the Trump organization, including state Sen. Shelley Mayer, who announced she was suspending her campaign and endorsing James “wholeheartedly.”

In her third year as AG, James has been at the forefront of several high-profile investigations, including Trump and his organization, the National Rifle Association, and lawsuits involving tech giant Facebook and the New York Police Department.