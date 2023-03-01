New York City Mayor Eric Adams Says He Will Not Separate Church and State

The mayor of New York City has involved himself in controversy by stating that he won’t separate church and state, which is one of the principles the founders of the United States included in the Constitution.

According to The Huffington Post, Democratic NYC Mayor Eric Adams created an uproar while attending an Interfaith Breakfast at the New York Public Library on Feb. 28. In a speech, he asserted that he walks and talks with God and he “will always be a child of God.” He claimed that he can’t separate his religious beliefs from what he was sworn to do as Mayor of New York City.

But, one of the founding fathers, Thomas Jefferson, stated in an 1802 letter that there should be “a wall of separation between Church and State” on interpretations of the First Amendment.

Adams said to the audience, “Don’t tell me about no separation of church and state. State is the body, church is the heart. You take the heart out of the body, the body dies. I can’t separate my belief because I’m an elected official. When I walk, I walk with God. When I talk, I talk with God. When I put policies in place, I put them in with a God-like approach to them — that’s who I am.”