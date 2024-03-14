Medicine by Jameelah Mullen New York Hospital Debuts 3D Mammogram Machine That May Help Aid In Early Breast Cancer Detection 3-D mammography captures images of the breast from various angles, which can aid in a more accurate image of breast tissue.









NYC Health + Hospitals/Gotham Health has launched a state-of-the-art 3-D mammogram machine at its facility in Brooklyn, New York, which will help to provide top-notch care to women living in underserved communities.

“We do serve an underserved patient population, and we do have a big proportion of our population as Black women, so this really assists with detecting disease in them,” said Dr. Purnima Popli, medical director of Gotham Health, Cumberland, told New York Amsterdam News.

The mammogram machine provides a three-dimensional view of the breast, which will make it easier for physicians to detect abnormalities and smaller lesions. According to Popli, this will be especially beneficial to Black women who tend to have higher density breast tissue than white women. This technology will help doctors detect cancers earlier making them more treatable.

The five-year relative survival rate for localized breast cancer is 99 percent, according to the American Cancer Society. The five-year survival rate decreases to 31 percent once the cancer has spread to other parts of the body.

According to research conducted by the American Cancer Society, Black women’s breast cancer death rates are 40% higher than their white counterparts. Black women also have the lowest five-year survival rates among all racial groups.

Gotham Health, Cumberland aims to help bridge these gaps with this new technology. According to Popli, the hospital takes a holistic approach to treating their patients, including providing on-the-spot mammogram screenings for patients who visit the hospital for other services.

“Our principle is that health care is a necessity. There should be no disparities in health care. It is something that should be easily (accessible) to everyone,” Popli said.

Women living in the New York area can schedule an appointment with Gotham Health, Cumberland, by visiting their website or calling (844) 692-4692.

