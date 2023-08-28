Florida Man Arrested and Charged With Killing Sister Over An Electric Bill

An electricity bill was at the center of a fatal dispute last week between a Florida brother and his two sisters.

According to Local 10, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Florida said Rowby Severe admitted to killing his older sister after he engaged in an argument with her over an electricity bill. The 37-year-old hit his two sisters with a gun. He then shot his 40-year-old sister, Magael Brown, in the head.

Severe then called 911.

Police: Florida man admits to killing sister after fight over electric bill https://t.co/iT2kJLviD8 pic.twitter.com/snW1VGrk3s — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) August 25, 2023

Brown was found dead in a bedroom when police officers arrived at the residence in Orange County’s Pine Hills Area on August 23. Her brother was being held in jail on Thursday without bond. Severe is facing charges of first-degree murder and aggravated battery, Orange County records show. No details were revealed about any pending court dates and how long a sentence he could face.

What also remains unreported is the amount of the electric bill.

Related: FLORIDA EDUCATOR AND PRINCIPAL ON ADMINISTRATIVE LEAVE AFTER CALLING ASSEMBLY TO CHASTISE BLACK STUDENTS

MEAWW reported that an investigator with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, who is working on the case said that the brother and sister had recently been having problems. “The issues with his sister were an ongoing issue.”

Court documents reportedly show that they had been fighting for years over the home their late mother left them. According to the papers, Brown did not want the house to be sold; her brother and other sister disagreed. They have reportedly sued each other over the matter.

Court records obtained by WFTV9 show a history of domestic violence dating back to at least January 2020. An arrest affidavit states the siblings argued over a phone bill. In that incident, Brown accused Severe of hitting her while Severe accused her of grabbing his arm.

Severe was arrested for battery, but the state attorney’s office said the case was dropped because they couldn’t determine who was at fault.