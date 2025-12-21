HBCU by Kandiss Edwards NFL Player Bobby Wagner Obtains Masters Degree From Howard University The Seattle Seahawk player complete an MBA program at Howard University.







NFL player Bobby Wagner completed the executive MBA program at Howard University.

Wagner adds a formal business credential to his resume that will surely aid him off the field.

The Seahawks linebacker graduated from the Howard University School of Business Executive MBA program, ESPN reported. The program is fast-tracked, designed for experienced professionals seeking advanced training in leadership, strategy, and organizational management rather than a traditional two-year MBA track.

Wagner enrolled in the 18-month program in January 2025. He actively played in the NFL, balancing coursework with professional responsibilities. The student and athlete worked through the year he competed the HBCU course in only 12 months.

In an interview with ESPN, Wagner said his goal is to earn long-term opportunities outside of football, and be respected as a businessman.

“Sometimes when you come from playing football and go into the business world,” he said, “a lot of people feel like the reason why you’re able to get into those spaces is because of people that you know and they feel like we skip steps or they feel like we haven’t done the work.”

Bobby Wagner is a Washington Commander, but he’s also a Bison 🦬



The 13-year NFL veteran and captain of the Washington Commanders is pursuing a degree from Howard University’s online Master of Business Administration program.



This program is designed to allow working… pic.twitter.com/S3IE6VlaEb — Howard University (@HowardU) January 17, 2025

Howard University officials praised Wagner’s educational journey and described his participation as aligned with the institution’s mission to educate leaders across industries.

Wagner has previously spoken about his interest in ownership, investment and community development initiatives after his playing career. Wagner believes his pursuit of higher education in business is a natural pathway. The move allows him to drive for excellence personally. Simultaneously, he is striving for that same excellence on the field.

“You can master the field you’re in and also learn and study other things,” he said to ESPN.

Wagner’s academic milestone comes as more athletes use offseason time to prepare for second careers, with executive education programs increasingly positioning themselves as bridges between elite sports and corporate leadership.

While some may criticize his decision to attend the HBCU, the Seahawk says the criticism does not faze him. The public will always have its opinions.

“From the outside world, if you do something else, then they feel like you’re not focused,” Wagner said. “And then when you retire and don’t have nothing going on, they’re like, ‘Why you didn’t do something else?’ And so you can’t really listen to what people saying because they’re not you at the end of your career and trying to figure stuff out. I’m trying to break that concept.”

RELATED CONTENT: Odell Beckham Jr. Laments Lack Of Financial Literacy After Making Millions In NFL