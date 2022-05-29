NFL Now Requires Teams to Interview a Minority Candidate for Quarterback Coach Vacancies

Vacant quarterback coach positions will now have to follow the Rooney Rule. It is now a requirement that NFL teams have to conduct outside interviews with a minority/female candidate for vacant QB coach positions.

“Well, I think we’ve been pretty open that we feel where we need to work a little harder is on the offensive side of the ball because a lot of teams have stressed more [hiring] the offensive coach who can develop the quarterback and develop the offensive system,” Commissioner Roger Goodell said at Tuesday’s Spring League Meeting news conference, NBC Sports reports.

“Hopefully, we’ll be able to get more candidates to be in that position to get hired as offensive coordinator and then head coach.”

The league has been trying to find ways to become more diverse in the executive branch as well as on the field with head coaches.

Earlier this year, Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores filed a lawsuit against the National Football League and three football teams accusing them of discrimination.

According to NFL.com, Flores, who is Black, sued the NFL and three teams, the Miami Dolphins, the Denver Broncos, and the New York Giants, for discrimination based on his firing from Miami and pertaining to the interview process he went through with Denver and New York.

Flores claims he was only interviewed to satisfy the “Rooney Rule” which stipulates that an NFL team has to interview at least one Black person for an open head coach position.

The lawsuit also alleges that the NFL discriminated against Flores and other Black coaches for racial reasons, and he claims teams denied them positions as general managers, head coaches, offensive and defensive coordinators, and quarterbacks coaches.