National Football League Hall of Fame Defensive Tackle Curley Culp, Dead at 75

In a statement, Kansas City Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said Culp “represented the franchise with honor and respect both on and off the field. He was known as a fierce competitor and a difference maker who commanded a great deal of respect. His legacy will forever be remembered by Chiefs Kingdom.”

Culp had previously tweeted that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

According to Chiefs.com, Culp, who played for 14 seasons in the NFL, participated in five Pro Bowls and was the Defensive Player of the Year in 1975. He was a member of the Kansas City Chiefs for the first six seasons of his NFL career, where he compiled 37 sacks across 78 games. He then joined the Houston Oilers midway through the 1974 season.