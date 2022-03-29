NFL To Review Diversity Hiring Practices, Requires All Teams to Include Minority Offensive Coach

“After completing this evaluation, the committee will provide comprehensive recommendations to the league office and club ownership for consideration.”

Some new rules have already been approved. All 32 NFL teams will now be required to have a minority coach as an offensive assistant; the Rooney Rule, which requires teams to interview minority candidates for head coaching and senior operation vacancies, is now open to women

The NFL is also thinking about having the teams invite staff members to league events. This idea was brought to the league by Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera. He believes doing so would allow minority candidates to become familiar with decision-makers in more relaxed settings.

The league also stated that there will be other diversity, equity, and inclusion-related changes before the January 2023 hiring cycle.