Nick Cannon Regrets Not Having Children With Ex Christina Milian

Nick Cannon is the father to 12 children with six different women, but he still wishes he had welcomed a child with one of his most-known exes.

The Masked Singer host sat down for a deep dive where he got candid about his brood of children, his relationship with his baby mamas, and his love for ex-wife Mariah Carey.

But Mariah isn’t the only ex for whom Cannon still holds a special place.

Cannon opened up about his regrets about not having children with his ex-girlfriend from the early 2000s, Christina Milian. The two met on the set of their 2003 film Love Don’t Cost a Thing and dated in their early 20s before parting ways due to Cannon’s infidelity.

“If I say this, I know this gonna go viral,” Cannon told The Shade Room.

“But when Christina Milian and I were doing ‘Love Don’t Cost a Thing,’ I remember when I found out she was pregnant [years later] … I was like, ‘Dang, man,’ but I was so happy for her.”

“I remember we was [sic] kids in love early on, and so we talked about that, but to each his own,” the NCredible CEO continued.

“Life plans it out. The universe gives it how it’s supposed to be given.”

Milian went on to marry and give birth to a daughter, Violet, in 2010 with her ex-husband, music producer The-Dream. She is also the mother of Isaiah and Kenna with current husband Matt Pokora, whom she married in 2020.

Meanwhile, Cannon is the father to 11 children with six different women. He shares 11-year-old twins Monroe and Morrocan with ex-wife Mariah Carey, son Golden, 6, daughter Powerful Queen, 2, and son Rise Messiah, 5 months, with Brittany Bell; twin sons Zion and Zillion, 21 months, and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 4 months, with Abby De La Rosa.

He shares son Legendary Love, 8 months, with Bre Tiesi; daughter Onyx Ice Cole Cannon, 6 months, with LaNisha Cole; and daughter Halo Marie, 3 months, with Alyssa Scott. He and Scott’s son, Zen, died from brain cancer when he was 5 months old in December 2021.