Nick Cannon’s Real Estate Portfolio Is As Large As His Family

Nick Cannon has a child for every month of the year, for each day of Christmas — the list could go on. But, the father of 12 also reportedly bought a house for every one of his children’s mothers.

One of Cannon’s partners, Abby De La Rosa, showed off a home he bought for her and their children, Today reported in 2022. According to Architectural Digest, the Wild ‘N Out host bought homes for all the mothers of his children; details are unknown. Architectural Digest found out Cannon has a sizable real estate portfolio. The portfolio boasts properties for his parents, with his ex-wife Mariah Carey, and from his college days.

In 2002, Cannon came to the big screen in Drumline. He bought his beloved parents and reportedly purchased his grandparent’s a home that same year. The outlet reported Cannon had his own pad near San Diego that he purchased for $421,000. In 2019, he sold his place for $603,500, according to the Los Angeles Times.

No one believed it when the television host married singer Mariah Carey. In 2009, the couple purchased a home in Bel Air valued at $6.975 million. In 2011, their family grew, and the two parented twins, Monroe and Moroccan, in 2011 Billboard reported. Architectural Digest said that after the family unit fell apart, Cannon and Carey sold the home in 2015 for $9 million. The same year, the father of twins purchased a secluded house in New Jersey for his children, TMZ reported. At the time, the outlet noted Cannon could buy the $3 million home if he were satisfied with it after renting it for $11,000 monthly.

The television host lived out college on the big screen in the drama and romance Drumline. In 2016, life off the screen and in the real world were similar in some ways. Cannon briefly attended a historically Black college or university like his on-screen character Devon Miles, DCist reported. The young actor added to his real estate portfolio and purchased an apartment while enrolled at Howard University in Washington, D.C., Architectural Digest noted.