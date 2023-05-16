Nick Cannon Admits to Mother's Day Card Mix-Up With His Baby Mamas

Nick Cannon has made a mistake that would most likely make someone frown upon his actions.

On Mother’s Day, Cannon admitted to Wild ‘n Out he accidentally sent the wrong “baby mama” a handwritten greeting card that was meant for another one of his children’s mother.

Cannon discussed the bloop on his latest AMP daily morning show, The Daily Cannon, by telling the story of how his Mother’s Day went to his co-hosts, Courtney Bee Bledsoe, Mason Moussette, and Abby De La Rosa. De La Rosa is actually the mother of three of his children, Zion, Zillion and Beautiful. He expresses how he sent “handwritten messages from the heart” to each of the mothers of his children.

In doing so, he inadvertently sent a message meant for one that landed in the hands of another.

“I tried my best. I really did. I thought it would be a really really good idea to show people how you really feel, write it down,” Cannon said.

“So, then as I’m writing a handwritten message, I get the cards mixed up.”

As his co-hosts reacted, he paused to let it all sink in.

“And then so when one baby mama reads the card about how I feel about the other baby mama. See if I would have just got some generic s**t , that everybody else got, that wouldn’t have happened.”

From the reaction of De La Rosa, she wasn’t involved in the mix-up as she looked as surprised as Bledsoe and Mousette.

Several weeks ago before the premiere of The Daily Cannon, the entertainer spoke exclusively to BLACK ENTERPRISE about his excitement about launching the show on the Amazon app, AMP.

“AMP is the new wave! I mean, I’m always somebody who’s trying to, you know, be innovative and do something that no one has ever done. And I’m paying attention to what the young people and the next generation are tapped into. And this AMP thing is blowing up like I’ve never seen before.”

The multi-talented businessman has joined recording artists Nicki Minaj, Big Boi (Outkast), podcaster Joe Budden, and NBA champion Draymond Green on the latest social media platform, AMP.

You can hear Cannon and his co-hosts on his latest morning show, The Daily Cannon, on the AMP platform daily starting at 6 a.m. (9 a.m. EST).