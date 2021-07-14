Nicole George-Middleton is ASCAP Foundation’s Newly Appointed Executive Director

Nicole George-Middleton, who is ASCAP’s senior vice president of Membership, has been appointed as the executive director of The ASCAP Foundation, according to a press release.

George-Middleton will remain working in her current SVP role at ASCAP. She has been leading the charge to maintain “relationships with top ASCAP music creators nurturing new songwriters” and offer support throughout their careers, according to the announcement.

George-Middleton will join ASCAP’s executive leadership team while serving as a replacement for Colleen McDonough. Per the press release, McDonough “retired earlier this month after 21 years with The ASCAP Foundation.”

“The ASCAP Foundation is about heart and the power of music to bring joy and to make the world a richer, better place. Nicole has a big heart, deep connections with our ASCAP songwriters and composers and a clear sense of how to harness the goodwill and energy of our entire ASCAP community for the greater good,” said Paul Williams, The ASCAP Foundation’s chairman.

George-Middleton’s journey to work at ASCAP was a result of hard work and dedication.

“I started interning at Arista Records during my first year of law school. These types of internships aren’t easy to secure, so I made it a point to work as hard as I could in order to keep the internship throughout my tenure at law school (which also isn’t customary). I spent all my free time during law school at Arista learning as much as I could about the industry and building my network base. Immediately following law school I worked for a boutique entertainment firm where I represented talent. From there I went on to Jive Records as Director of Business and Legal Affairs and then to ASCAP,” George-Middleton told CEO MOM in 2017.

As a “membership association of more than 825,000 songwriters, composers and music publishers,” ASCAP strives to “uphold the value of our members’ music, and help them thrive alongside the businesses that use their music every day,” per ASCAP’s website.