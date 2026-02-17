Nigeria’s Air Force Competes With Algeria, Egypt With 46 New Fighter Jets, Helicopters Added To Fleet 

As security concerns grow across African nations, Nigeria announced plans to add more than 46 aircraft, including fighter jets and helicopters, to enhance its military aviation capabilities, Business Insider Africa reports.

Nigeria is competing with other African nations, such as Algeria and Egypt, by acquiring 24 M-346 fighter ground-attack aircraft, 12 AH-1Z Viper attack helicopters, and 10 AW-109 Trekker helicopters as part of an overall strategy to bolster operational effectiveness across the country’s security areas.

Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, thanked Nigeria’s President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his unwavering support as the announcement comes following conversations with the U.S., Italy, and Türkiye. “We salute President Tinubu for his unwavering support to national security, as demonstrated by his bilateral engagement with the Government of the Republic of Türkiye for defence equipment,” Aneke said during remarks at NAF Base Kaduna.

The aircraft are part of a $1.4 billion deal with the Italian defense firm Leonardo, which includes 24 jets and 10 rotary-wing systems, along with sustainment, training, spare parts, and support services to meet the fleet’s operational needs.

According to The Defense Post, Nigeria’s deal will be listed as the largest military procurement investment by a West African nation after the Nigerian cabinet committee approved a loan strategy totaling nearly $618 million to support the acquisition and associated weapons.

The jets will increase the presence of the Nigerian Armed Forces, especially in the fight against the increased threat of jihadist groups. New helicopters will improve logistics, support emergency response, and support intelligence and strike missions.

This puts the country in good company with Egypt, which holds the title of Africa’s most powerful air force by scale, with more than 1,000 operating aircraft, including F-16s, Rafale jets, and MiG-29s. Algeria, known as one of the continent’s highest military spenders, operates advanced Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jets and has increased defense cooperation with Russia, boosting both its strike and air defense systems.

It’s not just aircraft that Nigeria is investing in. In addition, the Air Force is investing in infrastructure and pilot training, including new training facilities in Kaduna. Aneke described the facilities as essential for preparing crews. “My mission here is not just about buildings but about fulfilling my command philosophy, to enhance and sustain a highly motivated, professional, and mission-ready force,” he said.

If delivered on time later this year, the upgrade would be one of West Africa’s most significant air expansions in years.

