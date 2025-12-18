BE Global by Jeroslyn JoVonn Nigeria’s Richest Female Investor Dr. Awele Elumelu Named Chair Of Transcorp Hotels Board The seasoned healthcare executive and philanthropist will be at the helm of a globally recognized luxury brand.







Dr. Awele Vivien Elumelu, Nigeria’s richest female investor, has been appointed chair of the board at Transcorp Hotels Plc, one of Africa’s leading hospitality companies.

Transcorp Hotels Plc, a leading Nigerian hospitality company best known for the Transcorp Hilton Abuja, announced the appointment on Dec. 17, with Dr. Elumelu set to assume the role on Jan. 1, 2026, Business Insider Africa reports. Known for her global health advocacy and work advancing economic empowerment for women and children, the move marks a major milestone, placing a seasoned healthcare executive and philanthropist at the helm of a globally recognized luxury brand.

Her appointment follows the planned retirement of current chair Emmanuel N. Nnorom. Her extensive resume in healthcare and business leadership includes serving as chair at Avon Healthcare Limited, Nigeria’s leading health maintenance organization, and Avon Medical Practice, a network of hospitals and clinics. She also leads Heirs Insurance Brokers and is a founding director of Heirs Holdings Limited, with executive education from Harvard Business School, IMD Switzerland, and the London School of Economics.

Elumelu’s appointment adds to her stake in the company, giving her a 5.1% stake in Transcorp Plc, valued at about ₦87 billion ($230 million). The move underscores her growing influence in Nigeria’s male-dominated corporate sector.

Transcorp Hotels, the hospitality arm of Transnational Corporation Plc, has seen its stock rise 34.1% year-to-date, reaching a market capitalization of more than ₦1.59 trillion ($1.1 billion). The company operates the Transcorp Hilton Abuja, Aura by Transcorp Hotels, and the newly launched 5,000-seat Transcorp Event Centre, and earned multiple national and international honors this year, including recognition as Africa’s leading business hotel and Nigeria’s top hospitality brand.

As of late 2025, Dr. Elumelu is among Nigeria’s wealthiest female investors, alongside Abolanle Matel-Okoh, Joy Teluwo, and Adaora Umeoji. Her husband, billionaire Tony O. Elumelu, founded Heirs Holdings, a diversified group with interests in financial services, power, oil and gas, real estate, hospitality, healthcare, and technology.

Her appointment as chair of Transcorp Hotels strengthens the Elumelu family’s influence in Nigeria’s corporate sector, particularly in power and energy through Heirs Energies. Since acquiring a controlling stake in Transcorp Plc in 2011, they have expanded the company into the power sector and elevated Transcorp Hotels to a leading hospitality brand in Nigeria and across Africa.

