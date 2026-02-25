Sports by Kandiss Edwards NiJaree Canady Debuts New Adidas Cleat And Walks Her Way Into History Canady’s impact extends beyond her NIL deals.







Texas Tech softball stand-out pitcher NiJaree Canady made history by becoming the first college softball player to release her own signature player-edition cleat in partnership with Adidas.

Canady, a senior and one of college softball’s most decorated players, debuted her player-edition Adidas cleat, the ADIZERO Instinct 2.0 PT “NiJa,” during a game against Fresno State on Feb. 19 at the Mary Nutter Classic.

In an Instagram post, she shared her joy with her followers, stating, “Such a dream come true! So incredibly blessed and thankful to have the opportunity to come out with my own cleat!”

The cleat features red stripes, much like the Adidas logo. Additionally, the cleat features Canady’s signature and jersey number. The custom design elements honor both her role with the Texas Tech Red Raiders and her personal brand. It will be available for purchase later this season.

Her collaboration with Adidas is one facet of the college athlete’s very lucrative NIL agreement. Canady joined Adidas as part of the inaugural “Team Mahomes” athlete cohort. The Team Mahomes cohort is a partnership with the brand and NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes that supports NIL opportunities for Texas Tech athletes.

The 2024 inaugural cohort of Team Mahomes includes other college superstars across sports, including Micah Hudson (Football), Jasmine Shavers (Basketball), Matthew Comegys (Golf), Sam Courtwright (Soccer), and TJ Pompey (Baseball), according to Texas Tech.

Sports analysts and media outlets described the cleat release as historic because no previous college softball player has had a player-edition shoe from a major athletic brand. Sports Illustrated reported that the cleat launch “makes NIL history” for the sport.

Canady’s impact extends beyond her NIL deals. She has been a central figure at Texas Tech, leading the Red Raiders to the Women’s College World Series finals in 2025, where she earned national recognition for her performance. Her collegiate career includes accolades such as Softball America First Team All-American and various conference honors.

Canady’s Adidas cleat breaks a glass ceiling for women’s college athletes, gaining brand equity and market influence through NIL partnerships.

