Nike Officially Severs Relationship With NBA Player Kyrie Irving

One month after announcing that the signature sneaker launch of Brooklyn Nets player Kyrie Irving was shelved, Nike has officially terminated its contract with the athlete.

According to ESPN, the sneaker giant, in a statement to the media outlet said, “Kyrie is no longer a Nike athlete.” The Athletic‘s Shams Charania also reported on the fractured relationship.

Kyrie Irving is no longer a Nike athlete, Nike spokesperson says. The sides have parted ways one month after Nike suspended its relationship with the Nets star. Irving has one of most popular signatures shoes in the NBA and is now a sneaker free agent. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 5, 2022

In a reply to Charania’s tweet, Irving seemed unfazed. The talented point guard posted a gif that stated, “Let the party begin.”

Irving was punished for tweeting a link to Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America!, a film that some considered anti-Semitic. This took place right before the scheduled release of his Kyrie 8 signature shoe.

Shetellia Riley Irving, who represents Irving as his agent, said that the decision to sever ties was a mutual one.

“We have mutually decided to part ways and wish Nike the best in their future endeavors,” she informed CNBC on Monday.

Irving left a message to fans who have supported him in the past by purchasing his sneakers.

“Anyone who has even spent their hard earned money on anything I have ever released, I consider you FAMILY and we are forever connected. it’s time to show how powerful we are as a community.”

The Brooklyn Nets had previously suspended the mercurial New Jersey native for eight games, stating that Irving was “currently unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets” for his “failure to disavow antisemitism,” after NBA commissioner Adam Silver expressed disgust and criticized Irving for not offering “an unqualified apology.”

Upon Irving’s return to the court, The Brooklyn Nets released a statement: “Kyrie took ownership of this journey and had conversations with several members of the Jewish community. We are pleased that he is going about the process in a meaningful way.”