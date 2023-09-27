Nipsey Hussle’s Foundation Serving As Charity Partner Of LA Marathon 2024

The marathon continues with carrying on Nipsey Hussle’s legacy in the city of Los Angeles. The late rapper will have his memory honored at LA’s next big marathon thanks to a partnership with the Nip Foundation.

On Monday, September 25, Nipsey Hussle’s Neighborhood Nip Foundation was announced as an official charity partner of the 2024 Los Angeles Marathon, via The Hollywood Reporter. The foundation created by the late rapper, who was passionate about uniting his hometown, will join the 39th annual L.A. Marathon taking place on March 17, 2024.

“We are honored to be able to partner with the LA marathon,” Sam Asghedom, Hussle’s brother said. “It means a lot to us because it’s something that Nip spoke about and had an interest in being a part of.”

According to Asghedom, his late brother was a huge fan of the LA Marathon and always had a vision of tying his Marathon brand with the city’s actual marathon. He even had hopes of running the marathon himself one day.

“He told the whole team about it and how he wanted the brand to do something with the LA Marathon, especially since it’s in L.A.,” Asghedom continued.

“Nip actually wanted to run the marathon. He told us all to get ready and get in shape for it. That’s why it feels so good for this to be coming to fruition.”

Nipsey was murdered on March 31, 2019, outside his Marathon clothing store in his South LA hometown. He’s remembered for his talented lyricism and passion for uplifting the community.

Now, as a nod to the rapper’s legacy, The Marathon Clothing (TMC) brand will enter a team of 15 or more into the LA marathon and raise funds that will aid the Neighborhood Nip Foundation. Those looking to support Hussle’s foundation in the marathon can register at themarathon2024.com. The foundation will also sponsor individuals who cannot afford the marathon fees.

“Nipsey Hussle’s iconic legacy is a beacon of inspiration for everyone in the City of Los Angeles, and we are delighted to welcome the Neighborhood Nip Foundation as an official charity partner in March,” Melissa Christian, charity director for the Los Angeles Marathon, said.

“This partnership truly embodies that spirit, uniting our neighborhoods in a shared commitment to build a healthier world while celebrating Nipsey Hussle’s enduring legacy of resilience in the city he loved.”

