Puma Contributes Annually to Trust Fund of Nipsey Hussle’s Children

On a recent episode of Earn Your Leisure, we learned from Nipsey Hussle‘s brother that clothing brand Puma contributes money to Nipsey’s children’s trust fund on an annual basis.

Before recording artist Hussle was killed in front of his Marathon Clothing store in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Los Angeles in 2019, he was involved in a deal with Puma. Six months after his death, Puma honored Hussle by releasing the collection he was personally working on.

“After everything, they came back to the table and made sure the kids was set up straight,” Hussle’s brother, Blacc Sam, told the podcast . “It had nothing to do with sales of clothes or the success of the capsules, just off the top every year they hittin the kids in the trust fund. They did right for Hussle.”

He also mentioned that Puma has been respectful of their collaborations. Instead of focusing on sales (Which have been good for Puma and the family), they are allowing the family to do what Hussle may have done himself.

“They allowed us to also do the collabs and do it the way we wanna do it. It’s not about selling a lot of units or printing up a lot of t-shirts and going wild. It’s just let’s do it tastefully, let’s come in with the Hussle way.”

The well-known and liked 33-year-old Hussle was killed in 2019 by a childhood acquaintance, Eric R. Holder Jr., who was recently sentenced to 60 years to life in prison.

A petition was started to rename the intersection of Slauson Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard near Hussle’s store to “Nipsey Hussle Square.” On the day of his funeral, the City Council announced it would be renamed Ermias “Nipsey Hussle” Asghedom Square to honor the rapper and fashion mogul’s contributions to the neighborhood.